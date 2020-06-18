Edo: APC inaugurates primary election, appeal committees

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of its June 22 Governorship Primary Election in Edo state, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has inaugurated its Primary Election as well as Appeal Committees.

National Vice Chairman, South-South, Ntufam Hillard Etagbo Eta who performed the ceremony on behalf of the acting National Chairman, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, urged the committees to ensure a credible exercise.

While Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo state chairs the Primary Election Committee, Prof. Mustapha Bello would serve as the Chairman of the Appeal Committee for the primary election.

Members of the primary election committee are Sen. Ajibola Bashiru (Secretary), Alh. Abdullahi Abbas, Hon. Ibrahim Sabo, Hon. Ocho Obioma, Hajia Amina Lantana Muhammed and Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye.

Other members of the Primary Election Appeal Committee are Dr Kayode Ajulo (Secretary), Hon. Umar Ahmed, Nasiru Ibrahim Junju and Hon. Rasaq Mahmud Bamu.

Vanguard

