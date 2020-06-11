COVID-19: 2 suspected MASSOB members arraigned in court for wearing group’s facemask

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

Two suspected members of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra MASSOB were yesterday arraigned in an Abakaliki Magistrate Court 7 for wearing the face mask belonging to the group.

The duo one, Mr Uchanna Innocent aged 36 and Areji Emmanuel aged 42 were arraigned on a two-count charge of breaching of public peace and wearing a facemask of the proscribed group.

According to the Charge Sheet obtained by Vanguard “That you Uchenna Innocent ‘M’ 36 years and Areji Emmanuel ‘M’ 42 and others at large on the 1st day of June 2020 at Ogoja road Abakaliki in Abakaliki Magistrate District did conspire among yourselves to wit: misdemeanour to commit conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 516A (a)of criminal code cap 33 Vol. 1 laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria 2009.

“That you Uchenna Innocent ‘M’ 36 years and Areji Emmanuel ‘M’ 42 and others at large on the same date, time, place and in the aforesaid Magistrate District did conduct yourselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by wearing facemasks belonging to a proscribed group known as MASSOB and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 249 (d) of criminal code cap 33 Vol. 1 laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria 2009.”

The duo after the 2 charges were read to them pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Presiding Magistrate, Magistrate Court 7 Abakaliki judicial complex, Magistrate Anthony Nwusulor granted the duo bail with the condition that A grade level 8 Civil Servant will be required to sign their bail Bond.

Counsel to the accused, Barr. P. I. Awoke had argued that his clients did not commit any offence and should be allowed to go about their normal business unmolested by the police.

Vanguard gathered that since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, hundreds of members of the Movement for the actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra MASSOB and that of the Independent People of Biafra in Ebonyi state has resorted to the use of the flag of their groups to sew and wear facemasks.

