CACOVID: Spearheading drive against COVID-19 spread

By Princewill Ekwujuru & Ephraim Oseji

With recent measures by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and individual state governments’ efforts to ease the nationwide lockdown, which will lead to the full re-opening of the economy, fear of a spike in the numbers of people infected through community spread has become more pronounced as people in rural communities see themselves as distant from the reality of contracting the dreaded coronavirus disease.

They continue to go about their daily activities without regards for prescribed basic personal safety protocols of wearing face masks, constant washing of hands, as well as social distancing and avoiding touching of their faces.

The skepticism of people in the rural areas is further fueled by beliefs that the COVID-19 disease is a “big man sickness” that can only affects people of means. It is no secret that even people who ought to know have publicly influenced their followers to believe that COVID-19 is a mere ruse.

As confirmed numbers of cases in Nigeria begin to rise, the private sector-driven Coalition Against COVID – 19 (CA-COVID), a group of more than 50 private sector corporations in Nigeria has initiated a grassroots awareness campaign to sustain and reach out and educate all especially people in the rural communities on their personal responsibility to stay safe at this time of the pandemic.

With a clear mission to educate people in the rural areas, CACOVID recently inaugurated the pilot phase of the campaign in Lagos, Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory with a mandate to take the message of hand-washing, social distancing and wearing of face masks to the door steps of people in the rural and semi-urban communities to complement the efforts of both the federal and state governments at keeping Nigeria free of COVID-19.

In Lagos, the team on the field knows the task ahead of them is enormous but they have the conviction that the effective discharge of their responsibilities will greatly create the needed awareness to keep everyone free from COVID-19. From Ajah, to Ogombo, Oko-Oba, Makoko, Oko-Oba/Abattoir, Agilinti, Isawo, Mosafejo/Amukoko, the team of campaigners led by Arthur Chima continues to traverse the length and breadth of the state to engage the grassroots.

Arthur Chima is leading the field teams to the suburban and rural and remote communities in Lagos State with the message of caution and responsibility in the prevention of community spread of the Covid19 disease. The multidisciplinary team of about 20 professionals armed with sound understanding of the disease and its spread along with instructional posters and banners are only a small sub-team of the CACOVID.

The Group Chief of Communications at Dangote Industries who also doubles as CACOVID-19 Coordinator of the campaign, Mr. Tony Chiejina had at the event to officially flag-off the awareness campaign on Monday, June 8, 2020, said: “The realization that our communications efforts so far have not successfully reached our semi-urban and rural communities, triggered the CACOVID Grassroots Awareness and Mobilisation Campaign to directly engage and address all of the misconceptions about covid-19 and its transmission, as well as to encourage immediate adoption of safe personal hygiene practices.”

Since the flag-off in Lagos, Rivers and the FCT, the campaign train has made substantial gains as they continue to directly engage with the people. In most of the communities visited, the teams were able to put out the right information to correct misinformation and fake beliefs that hot alcoholic drinks could cure the disease.

Jimoh Ifafiyebi, a driver in Ifako said though he does not personally know anyone, who has contracted the disease, he knows that COVID-19 is real. He also commended CACOVID for the grassroots awareness saying “This type of sensitisation is a proof that the disease exists and it will definitely convince some people to take responsibility and stay alive.”

Community leader, Baale of Ifako, Chief Afolabi Akerele agrees with Ifafiyebi on the importance of the sensitisation. The Baale, who spoke in his palace said: “This kind of reminder is what we need at this time and we need it as often as possible,” he said, adding, “It is especially expedient for our senior citizens, mothers, aunties and all caregivers who may not have access to quality information from other sources to get the message from this platform and take action.”

As Arthur Chima team’s buses inch along the campaign trail where social distancing is hardly being observed, obvious gains of the exercise could be observed. Folks who had only held their nose masks in their hands or pocket were quick to bring them out and wear them appropriately. People even complied to the message of the campaign theme song, “wash your hand, wash am well well, use your mask…”. Others joined in singing the very catchy theme song while many requested that posters underlining the importance of hand-washing, social distancing and general hygiene pasted on their walls.

The story is same across Rivers State and the FCT as the campaign touched communities in Abuloma, Bundu, Agbonchia, Omarelu, Onne, Elele e.t.c in Rivers State, while in the FCT, the campaign train has taken the awareness drive to communities in Nyanya, Kutunku, Mpampe, Gwarinpa and Kubwa.

Even though more than 15,000 Nigerians have been infected and close to 400 have died from the disease, which has infected over 7 million and killed more than 400,000 globally, responsive nations have adopted continuous sensitization to flatten the curve as they ease restrictions.

The CACOVID coalition is contributing to the flattening of the COVID-19 curve in three key ways – First, it is providing financial support by raising funds through its funding committee. Secondly, it is giving technical support, including intellectual leadership around testing issues, treatment protocols and isolation centers, and, thirdly, it is giving operational support in terms of project management, logistics and communication.

Since its inauguration earlier this year, CACOVID, in partnership with the Presidential Taskforce on COVID -19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) the UN System and the World Health Organisation (WHO), have been in the forefront of uniting the organised private sector to execute initiatives aimed at combating community spread of the global pandemic in Nigeria.

CA-COVID has so far provided testing supplies, and isolation and treatment centers, in Lagos (500 beds), Kano (500 beds), Rivers (210 beds), Abuja (200 beds), Enugu (200 beds) and 100 beds in all the other states of the federation. The centres are fully equipped with medical supplies and trained personnel to cater to affected persons.

