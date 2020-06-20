Breaking: Obaseki arrives Wadata plaza for screening

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has arrived the Wadata Plaza, national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for his screening in the party’s governorship primaries slated for Thursday, June 25th.

Obaseki whose convoy touched down at exactly 2.50PM local time was accompanied by a mammoth crowd of supporters singing his praises to high heavens.

Decked in all white attires with a red facecap to match, Obaseki moved straight to the National Working Committee, NWC Hall, venue of the screening exercise.

