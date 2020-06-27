BREAKING: APC: Oshiomhole bows out, thanks Buhari for his support

Kindly Share This Story:

Oshiomhole

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Immediate-past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said he has accepted the decision of the National Executive Committee NEC to dissolve the National Working Committee NWC which he chaired until Thursday.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had two years ago invited him to come and reposition the APC and that since the president in his wisdom has also agreed to the dissolution of the NWC, he is bound to obey him as the leader of the party.

Kindly Share This Story: