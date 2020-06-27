BREAKING: APC: Oshiomhole bows out, thanks Buhari for his support

On 1:38 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: APC: Oshiomhole bows out, thanks Buhari for his supportOshiomhole

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Immediate-past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said he has accepted the decision of the National Executive Committee NEC to dissolve the National Working Committee NWC which he chaired until Thursday.

READ ALSO: Breaking: APC NEC dissolves National Working Committee

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had two years ago invited him to come and reposition the APC and that since the president in his wisdom has also agreed to the dissolution of the NWC, he is bound to obey him as the leader of the party.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!