Breaking: APC crisis: President Buhari backs Victor Giadom

….To attend NEC meeting Thursday

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown his weight on the Victor Giadom-led faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The President has approved the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting summoned by the Court recognized Acting National Chairman, Mr Giadom and has promised to attend the meeting.

The position of President Buhari was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Wednesday.

The statement read, “The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.

” Because he will always act in accordance with the law, the President will be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for tomorrow afternoon.

” We urge the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter.

” In addition to the President, the Giadom meeting will, hopefully, be attended by our Governors and the leaders of the National Assembly.”

