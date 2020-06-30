Askia celebrates General Omu at 80

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, has felicitated with renowned elder statesman, Major-General (Chief) Paul Ufuoma Omu (retd) on his 80th birthday.

The DESOPADEC boss in a statement, Tuesday, described the octogenarian as a national leader who has advanced the collective interests of all Isokos and Deltans at large.

He said: “I heartily felicitate with my mentor, father, bridge builder of repute and foremost peace ambassador, Major-General (Chief) Paul Ufuoma Omu, as he clocks the enviable age of 80 years today.

READ ALSO: Drama as lawmaker walks out of Lagos Assembly chamber

Sir, as an elder statesman and national leader, you have, over the years, undoubtedly advanced the collective interests of our people and we are forever grateful and willing to drink from your keg of wisdom.”

Speaking further, Askia said: “Othuke, your demonstrated track record as a seasoned administrator who understands the dynamics of governance has continued to encourage us to emulate you and wish that we can step into your finely toned footpaths at all times.

“As you mark this auspicious milestone of 80 years, I pray to the Almighty God to continue to adorn and provide you with good health, imbue you with wisdom from which we will always tap and to also continue to guide and guard you as we look forward to celebrating you for many more years.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: