Archbishop Odutemu warns farmers against confronting herdsmen 

…dedicates new Church building in Delta

By Festus Ahon

THE Archbishop of Bendel Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of the Ughelli Diocese, Anglican Communion, His Grace, The Most Revd Cyril Odutemu, Sunday, warned farmers against confronting Fulani herdsmen in the bush.

Odutemu who gave the warning while dedicating the new Church building of St Matthias Anglican Church, Up-Agbarho, Ughelli, Delta State, said it was dangerous for farmers to confront the ravaging Fulani herdsmen in the bush.

He also told the people to be careful in dealing with the herdsmen even they come around their residences, adding that it was safer to keep them afar. “When they come around to ask for water, ask them to wait for you outside while you go to get them the water”, he advised.

He also told the people that COVID-19 was real and urged people not to joke with it. Earlier in a sermon, he thanked all those who worked hard for the completion of the church building.

He however decried that most people have turned the house of God to market place rather than a house of prayers. He said the house of God was meant for prayers and supplication and not the house of wickedness.

While urging the people to go to the house of God in humility, Odutemu stressed the need for genuine repentance to enable them to make heaven.

The Archbishop said the house of God was meant for everybody, saying that members of the church were one united family in Christ.

