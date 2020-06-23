Airports concession: Minister receives certificates of compliance from ICRC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika yesterday received the Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance for the concession of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC.

According to James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, while receiving the certificates of compliance from the Director-General of the Commission Engr. Chidi Izuwah in his office Sirika said, “with these certificates of compliance we will go-ahead to the Federal Executive Council for approval for the full business of concession to proceed and that will turn the airport terminals to its full potential in private hands as millions of dollars would be pumped into the airports”

“Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier approved the Aviation Sector Roadmap which the Ministry has been following and operating diligently and part of which was airport terminal concession. ” Odaudu also said, “Sirika commended the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission which through its mandate, has guided the ministry throughout to ensure compliance and value for money, transparency, equity, and fairness.”

He further expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done by the Transaction Advisers that culminated in the release of the certificates by the ICRC.

The Minister noted that with the full implementation of airport terminal concession about 241,700 jobs will be created. He explained that it is the entire value chain of aviation business that needs to be considered which is wide.

In his remarks, the Director-General of ICRC Engr. Chidi Izuwah said the Federal Government through the Ministry of Aviation has adopted Public-Private Partnership PPP as the strategy to leverage on private sector participation and investment to achieve the upgrade and development of new terminal infrastructure at the four airports in a cost-effective and value -for- money manner.

Izuwah also said the airports in Nigeria have great potentials but were currently operating at a sub-optimal stage because of factors that will have to be improved under the PPP programme which the concession is all about. “Airport terminal concession was one of the critical projects under the aviation sector roadmap of the FG and fits well within the scope of the Ministry’s strategic plan for the sector,” he said.

