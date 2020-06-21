Again, bandits kill 15 in Zamfara community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan – Wuyo

Bandits attacked and killed not fewer thàn 15 peasants in Dansadau community of Zamfara state this weekend.

A BBC Hausa service report monitored on Sunday by Vanguard reported the police in Gusau, Zamfara State capital had confirmed the latest attack on the Zamfara community, in which lives were lost.

However, Murtala Abubakar of the Coalition Against Killings in Northern Nigeria, CAKIN, in reaction said that Northerners wasted their votes in electing President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is because they thought his administration could defeat Boko Haram and banditry,” he said.

This was coming on the heels of an assertion by the NSA, retired Major Gen.Monguno that no President in Nigeria had ever spent money on the purchase of arms like President Buhari.

Monguno, in an interview with the DW Hausa Service, monitored by journalists,said he knew Buhari had spent so much on arms because he was in government.

However, Hajiya Nàja’atu Mohammed, told the RFI Hausa service in an interview, that she introduced Buhari to politics and had told the world that the President was a democrat.

The outspoken Kano politician, however, regretted the recent happenings in the polity and condemned the detention of peaceful protesters against continued killings in the North.

Abubakar, in an interview, also regretted that 4 Adara men were killed for putting off the fire on some Fulani settlements in Doka, Kajuru LGA of Kaduna state by their people who queried why would they associate with the Fulani.

“I wish to say it loud that the killings in Katsina and Zamfara and that of Kaduna are same”

“Three days ago Fulanis were kidnapped by bandits in Kajuru and Kachia. I wish to say it loud that the killings in Kaduna, Katsina, and Zamfara, are the same .”

“It is not religious as being advanced by some groups in the state.”

“The primary responsibility of any government whether autocratic, dictatorship or democracy, is the protection of lives and property.”

“This is a government that was democratically elected after promising us 3 fundamental agenda and one of it is securing Nigeria from all manner of threats or attacks, particularly from Boko Haram.”

“That is why a lot of votes came from the North because in northern Nigeria, one of the biggest challenges is insecurity.”

“But, instead of seeing improvements, we are witnessing its escalation in the North-East or North-Central. Nowhere is safe in the North. Go to Benue, it’s not safe.

“Go to Sokoto, Yobe, Borno, Taraba, and everywhere else in the North, you see a huge number of Nigerians displaced in their own country and this is a tormenting and traumatising experience for all of them.”

He said in Nigeria and, particularly, in the northern region, not a single place is safe now.

“Anybody can become a victim now. If this is so, it is our responsibility to rise up and call the attention of the government to this and even make demands. This is the least that we can expect — that government should protect us. It is our right. ”

“We didn’t beg them to come and govern us. We did them a favour by voting them into office; we gave them our mandate and it is now time for them to protect us.

“So, if they are not protecting us, we are ready to challenge them to do what they promised to do for us.”

“That is why we called for the immediate sacking of the service chiefs — because you can see that the government responded to our statement by sending the National Security Adviser to Katsina and Sokoto.”

“We also want him to go to Taraba, Benue and other places to get first-hanVery bad! If the government is serious, it can stop it. How many are these criminals?

“How much is the budget of the security operatives and how much are these criminals getting? What are the sources of their funding? If the government is serious, the killings will stop.”

“That’s what we are saying. You can’t give these service chiefs more time because they are proving to be incapable of solving this problem. So, why will the President repeat the same thing and expect to get a different result? It’s never done that way.”

“The service chiefs should be sacked. We have people within the security agencies who are competent. When have the security chiefs shown a desire to bring an end to this problem?” He asked.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: