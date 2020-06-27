Abiodun, Ogun APC mourn exit of former Gov Ajimobi

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Thursday, described as “end of an era” the death of the former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi.

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin said the former governor died when his services were most needed and at a time his sagacity would have made a critical difference in statecraft and political engineering.

It would be recalled that the late governor was reported to have gone to coma two weeks ago owing to Covid-19 complications. He reportedly died Thursday afternoon at the age of 70.

While saying the loss was not only common to his immediate family and Oyo State that he governed for two unprecedented terms, Gov Abiodun said “it marked the end of an era for Nigeria because of the circumstances of the present time”.

“Sen. Ajimobi was a phenomenal public servant and business entrepreneur. He broke the second term jinx in the governance of his state and had served at the Senate as a Principal Officer and Deputy Minority Whip creditably before attaining that height. He impacted on both the lawmaking and executive arms in a matter that history cannot forget.

Prince Abiodun recalled that at the twilight of Sen. Ajimobi’s sojourn on earth, he had been touted as a possible Acting Chairman of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) because many believed in his ability to restore the party to its path of honour.

“He had always creditably acquitted himself as a crisis manager and was a respected brands’ manager in the private sector.

“Don’t forget that the late Ajimobi proved his mettle by getting to the peak of his career in the oil and gas sector. He was profoundly diligently, resourceful and enthusiastic and would be sorely missed.

“Posterity will accord him his due recognition for his legacies of service and forthrightness. His unwavering support for causes he believed in was legendary and on a personal level, he was a confidant who threw his weight behind my bumpy journey to the office and in my previous efforts at seeking office as well as in business. ”

Governor Abiodun prayed for the repose of his soul and that Allah grants his family, associates, and Government of Oyo State the fortitude to bear the loss.

In the same vein, the Ogun State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed sadness over the death of Ajimobi.

The party in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary of the State Caretaker Committee, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye, the party described the late former governor “Ajimobi as a versatile politician, courageous administrator and a jinx breaker in the politics of Oyo State, who never shied away from expressing his mind and taking responsibility on issues.”

“The former Governor of Oyo State was a jinx breaker as he was the first Senator to become a governor in Oyo State, and the first person to occupy the seat of governor twice and in succession”, the statement said.

“Ajimobi raised the bar of governance in Oyo. We cannot forget that the late Senator, against past, failed efforts and age-long erroneous impression that Ibadan cannot be made clean, Ajimobi not only cleaned up by the largest city in West Africa, he also left his indelible marks on infrastructure, education, health, and agriculture among others. He was a jolly good fellow”, the statement added.

While commiserating with APC leaders and members in Oyo State and at the national level and Oyo State Government on the death of the Senator “at a time the nation could have benefited more from his wealth of experience”, the Ogun APC enjoined the family members to be consoled that Senator Ajimobi has, by his deeds, etched his name positively in the book of remembrance in Oyo State, and prayed that God will grant the family, friends, and associates the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss”

vanguard

