52 yrs old widow disappears in Nsukka

—FIDA fingers police, lawyer

By Dennis Agbo

A 52 years old widow, Mrs. Amoge Ugwuama has reportedly disappeared from her home in Uwelu-Ibeku, Opi, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Earlier than her disappearance on Monday, Mrs. Ugwuama was said to have reported a case of violent abuse on her family by an Enugu based lawyer, Mr. Chinuma Ugwuama and his mother, Mrs. Benedette Ugwuama to the International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA,

FIDA had in reaction, two weeks ago, reported the case to the Area Command of the Nigeria Police in Enugu, but without any action on the suspects.

Enugu state Chairperson oof FIDA, Sylvia Abanah who briefed newsmen on the window’s disappearance said that “It is alarming and outrageous that in the morning of Monday, 1st June 2020, three persons purported to be policemen came to the residence and whisked Amoge away to an unknown destination.

“FIDA and the family are worried, nobody knows her whereabouts and all efforts to ascertain that have proved abortive. Under the circumstance the poor widow was reportedly taken away by the purported police operatives, we are seriously bothered about her safety,” Abanah said.

The women lawyers demanded that the Nigeria Police should speak up and let the world know the widow’s whereabouts while praying that nothing untoward happens to her.

