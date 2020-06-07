365 Days: The BTO strides

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Salako

It has been a year since Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo was elected on February 23, 2019, as a member representing the people of Akoko North East and North West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, but that is not the gist. The gist is the fact that the last 365 days have been a world of achievements and accomplishments for the star boy called BTO.

Tunji-Ojo has since proven to be a shrewd lawmaker.

He is the Chairman, House Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and also a member of House Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Local Content, Gas Resources, North East Development Commission (NEDC), Housing, FCT Area Council and Ancillary Matters, Solid Minerals and Pilgrims Affairs.

Of a fact, Hon. Olubunmi has redefined representative democracy by his strides and undertaking in a manner that has caused many, including his admirers and staunch critics, to marvel. His accomplishments and impacts, as a member of the House of Representatives, have been so effective that, Akoko, where he hails from, has been steadily in the news in the past year.

Such news that revolves around the personality of BTO and his sterling achievements cut across. In terms of construction of roads, he has recorded quite a huge success, constructing Oyinmo Road Ikare-Akoko, Akoko North-East; Arigidi-Okeagbe Akoko (LOT2), Akoko North West; Owatumise Street, Ikare-Akoko to Ugbe Akoko North-East; Arigi Akoko- Road (LOT1), Akoko North West; Arigi-Iye Road, Akoko North West; Obanla Street Ajowa, Akoko North West; Ififa area Ajowa Akoko, North West and Ajowa Akunnu Road, Akoko North West Constituency 1.

Yet he prioritises giving scholarships to students at all levels. Others are empowerment for artisans and traders, and unprecedented care for members of the traditional institutions. The entire space of Akoko land became a spotlight because of the emergence of a solid son that has been a pride to all and sundry.

In terms of rural electrification, Honourable Ojo is also making an impact.

He donated a 500 KVA transformer to Ilepa Street, which was located at the NTA junction in Ikare-Akoko. This area is where the residence of the former member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Gbenga Otolorin Elegbeleye, is located, as well as a former Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Taofeeq Abdulsalam. According to Honourable Ojo, more of such gestures are coming.

One major project that is dear to the people of Akoko is the Awara Water Project. It is a project that holds many promises for the people, but it is yet to operate at optimum capacity because it has not been completed. But there is hope on the horizon, as BTO is seeking a lifeline for the Awara Water Project. He has promised to bring national attention to the project, vowing that, very soon, the people of the two local government areas will begin to enjoy potable water.

Another major one is the road network in Ikare-Akoko, the commercial nerve centre of Akoko land. In the past, the ancient town had only one road, leading from Akure through Akungba-Akoko. But Honourable Bunmi Tunji Ojo has changed the narrative. He ensured that Ikare town can now boast of two roads. There is one that links the checkpoint in Oke-Igbege, down to Oyinmo, Ode-Iyare, Okoja to Olukare’s palace. This road serves as a short route to some parts of the town, unlike before that people had to take Oke-Igbegede, which is a long journey.

Honourable Bunmi Tunji Ojo has also brought his vision to bear on employment opportunities for the teeming youths of Akoko. He has facilitated employment for some people at the NDDC and many Federal Government agencies. Apart from this, he has over 200 aides working for him. The money he spends on the salaries of these aides alone is almost 9 million naira every month.

In addition to facilitating job opportunities for competent and qualified people across the board, BTO is about to raise over 100 millionaires because over 100 farmers (youths) are about to be empowered with 1million naira each to expand their agricultural enterprises.

Over 30 groups have been invited to Abuja on the courtesy visit (all expenses paid) to the National Assembly, an experience they might not have had or may never have again. These various groups comprise religious, social, and political leaders, including the executives of the Noble APC Youth League. He has also been meeting with his constituents in their different groups in Abuja so as to further enlighten and expose them. It is called effective representation.

BTO has proven himself to be one of those who have pursued tirelessly the vision of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo in politics. He sees politics as a call to serve and not to be served. He has a strong view that power should be used for the transformation of society and the development of the people. His view of seeking power is a consistent and relentless search for transformational ideas and policies that will transform the lives of the people of his constituency.

Within his first year in the green chamber, he has touched the lives of his people positively by bringing to them dividends of democracy. His performance has raised many questions in the minds of his constituents as to why his predecessors have not been able to do what he has done. All they had heard from them were endless stories and no tangible dividends of democracy. Those who spoke said the achievements of BTO within one year in office have surpassed all the achievements of his predecessors since 1999 out together.

BTO did not just happen on the political space like some star that lost its bearing within a galaxy of stars; he methodically planned his way up the ladder. And like they say, fortunes favor the prepared. Even the revered Lord Denning once posited that you cannot build something on nothing; it’s bound to collapse. BTO’s meteoric rise is tied to a solid foundation. His is not a happenstance.

Armed with a top-notch education from London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom where he bagged his first degree in electronic and communications engineering and a second degree in digital communications and networking from the same university, BTO, a certified ethical hacker, has also made giant strides in the business world to the extent that he once had an award of Business Excellence conferred on him.

Beyond his immediate constituency, BTO is also reaching out to citizens. Lately, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic challenge, the great guy extended palliative to the constituents of Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency in Ondo State — constituting the mandate areas — with over 500 items to cushion the effect of the unfortunate pandemic.

Little wonder many people have described him as a relatively young man bestriding the political landscape of Nigeria in general and Ondo State in particular like a colossus. Some say he is the beautiful bride of Ondo State politics as he is at home with everybody regardless of their political persuasions and tendencies. To BTO, everyone is his regardless of tribe, religion, and political beliefs.

If within this short time as a parliamentarian in the green chamber of the National Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC), BTO has etched indelible imprints in the sands of time to the admiration of his legion of fans and supporters, and become a voice to be reckoned with in the hallowed chambers of the House of Representatives, then we can rest assured that the future would be greater.

And the future is not any fared than the burgeoning experience with Tunji-Ojo.

BTO himself has always described the future as now. For BTO, now is the time to make the places and people develop, and Akoko great again. It is time for the development of Akoko.

* SALAKO is Publisher, Triangle News Magazine

