Zamfara Loses Lawmaker

On 8:20 pmIn Newsby
Zamfara State House of Assembly building.

By Ibrahim Hassan – Wuyo

A member of the Zamfara State  House of Assembly representing Bakura  Constituency, Hon. Tukur Jekada is dead.

Hon. Jekada Birnin Tudu died at the age of 60 on Sunday evening after a brief illness.

Before his death, he was the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state Legislature.

He was buried in his hometown, Birnin Tudu in Bakura Local Government Area.

The burial was attended by many personalities such as Speaker of the House, Nasiru Muazu Magarya.

