Two persons were on Friday confirmed dead, while seven others sustained injuries in an accident, involving a truck, three other vehicles and three motorcycles along Toll-Gate, Sango- Ota, in Ado Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun State.

The spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident to newsmen in Abeokuta, saying that the accident happened around 11.30 a.m.

Akinbiyi explained that the trailer, with no registration the number which was coming from Sango-Ota lost control due to brake failure and rammed into other vehicles and two motorcycles.

Other vehicles involved in the accident were a Volkswagen bus, Toyota Highlander Jeep and Toyota Corolla and two motorcycles.

Nine people comprising six males and three females were involved in the accident that resulted to the death of two persons, a male and female, while seven others, five males and two females, sustained various degrees of injuries.

Akinbiyi said, “Learnt the Dangote truck was inbound Lagos through Tollgate when it suddenly developed brake failure.

“In the process, several vehicles and motorcycles in its front and by its side were hit, before it eventually fell on one of them.

“The Dangote truck in question was fully loaded with cement. In all, 9 casualties were involved.

He said that corpses of victims had been deposited at Ifo General Hospital Mortuary, while the injured were receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ota.

“However, it took the combined efforts of the police , TRACE, FRSC, NSCDC and SO SAFE Corps to prevent a mob from setting the truck on fire.

“Moreover, the Dangote truck driver escaped while efforts are ongoing to translate the cement into another truck so as to ease the lifting of the truck from the vehicle it eventually fell upon,” he said.

The TRACE Corps implored drivers of articulated vehicle to please ensure the proper maintenance of their vehicles because of its attendant consequences.

