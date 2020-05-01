This year’s Workers Day is an unusual one – Askia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh, has described this year’s Workers Day as an unusual one amidst the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Askia while lamenting the impact of the disease on the economy of nations, also harped on the safety of workers particularly health practitioners in the battle front line against the pandemic.

The DESOPADEC boss in a statement Friday expressed confidence that despite the economic challenges caused by the disease, the Nigeria economy will bounce back.

He said: “In the past four weeks in Nigeria and much longer in other climes, our economy has been shut down by a most vicious and deadly, yet invincible enemy.

“But in the midst of all the tribulations, our society does not waiver in its firm belief that we will bounce back. That faith is anchored on the resilient and dedicated labour force the country, especially DESOPADEC is endowed with.

“From medical doctors, nurses and medical personnel that have been on the front line in the battle against the Coronavirus through all the technical and administrative hands to the sole businessman, everyone has been primed to join the war, win it and get our country going again.

“Here at DESOPADEC, our workforce has been the pride of the Commission. You have all made sacrifices and exceeded the call of duty. On behalf of the Board and Management, I heartily congratulate you on this year’s Labour Day.”

Appealing for continuous support of the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in the fight against COVID-19 in the state, he said: “I urge you to continue to support the administration of Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Governor of Delta State and foremost labour-friendly governor. He is unwavering in his commitment to improving the lot of workers in the State.

“The management of DESOPADEC under my watch will continue to prioritise the safety and welfare of the Commission’s workforce. Every working tool necessary to secure the health and safety of workers will be provided.”

