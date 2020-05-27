Salary deduction: Labour gives Kano 2 weeks strike notice

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Organised Labour in Kano State, through the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Wednesday issued a two week ultimatum to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to reverse slash in workers’ salary or face strike .

It was alleged that the Kano State Government deducted workers salary in the month of May as it battles the economic fallouts of the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

According to sources, about 20% allegedly deducted from the workers take-home pay.

NLC in a Communiqué signed by 13 workers Union chairmen, said failure by Kano State Government to meet its demand within 14 working days effective from Wednesday 27th May 2020 to Monday 15th June, workers would be left with no option than to embark on the strike

State Chairman, Kabiru Ado Minjibir, while briefing newsmen in the state, said labour rejected any plans by Kano State government to continue deducting workers salaries on claims of fighting COVID-19.

Minjibir further alleged that the deduction of the workers’ salary was done without the knowledge of the unions.

The NLC Chairman said the government’s action violated the existing minimum wage law 2019 which was a product of tripartite committee agreement sent to the legislature by the executive body and sign by President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari.

