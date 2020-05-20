PSG chief Khelaifi teases possible move for Juve’s Ronaldo

Kindly Share This Story:

Paris Saint Germain could line-up with an attacking three of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mauro Icardi and Neymar next season.

The Ligue 1 side could be plotting an outrageous move for Ronaldo this summer after owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi dropped a hint earlier this week. The Portuguese star, 35, is back in Turin after spending lockdown in his native Madeira – and was seen reporting for training on Tuesday morning.

The Qatari chief mentioned Ronaldo in the same breath as “transformative” PSG legends Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham, subtly hinting at another ambitious swoop.

Al-Khelaifi told France Football: “[Ronaldo] remains motivated by this desire to improve every day and he always pushes his limits.

“I admire this relentless will, he is a great example for all athletes of the future.”

Ronaldo could join Neymar – who looks set to stay – and Icardi at the Parc des Princes, with the Juventus star a replacement for Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos chiefs are hoping to team Mbappe up with Eden Hazard and Erling Haaland to form a new Galacticos-worthy front-three. Since last summer Neymar has made no bones about his desire to go “home” to Barcelona. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s unlikely Barca will be able to afford him.

In fact, the Spanish giants are plotting a mass sale of all players – with only Lionel Messi and Marc-Andre ten Stegen safe – in order to fund their summer moves.

But Neymar could be happy to stay if it means playing alongside Ronaldo on the opposite wing, with loan star Icardi in the middle.

