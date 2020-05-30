Police arrest 16 suspects over kidnapping, armed robbery, others

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Plateau has arrested 16 suspects over kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide and unlawful possession of firearms.

CP Edward Egbuka, the Commissioner in charge of the command, disclosed this while parading the suspects before newsmen on Saturday in Jos.

According to the Commissioner, the command achieved the feat with the support and cooperation of other security agencies in the state.

He explained that two of the suspects where among those who killed Dr Nandi Drenkat, a lecturer with the University of Jos, who was murdered three weeks ago.

“On May 3, I paraded before you one Ali Mohammed, a suspected member of a dreaded kidnapping gang who murdered the University of Jos lecturer and kidnapped his seven years old daughter.

“With what can be described as an ideal synergy with the operatives of the Department of State Security Services (DSS), we were able to track down two other members of the notorious gang.

“On interrogation by the DSS, the suspects confessed to the crime. Two firearms with ammunition were recovered from them

“But in total, we are parading 16 suspects who are arrested over armed robbery activities, kidnapping, culpable homicide, illegal possession of firearms and dangerous weapons,” he said.

Egbuka added that the suspects were arrested following a tip-off and the constant surveillance of its patrol team.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation

He also assured that the command would intensify efforts in ensuring that all members of criminal gangs in the state are decimated in accordance with the law

The Commissioner advised members of the public to be law-abiding and provide useful information to the police and other security agencies for prompt action.

