Park Vega Water Park attracts more commendations

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta, Nigeria; Wednesday, May 13, 2020: The largest water park in West Africa, Park Vega Water Park, has continued to attract more accolades from within and outside the country.

The recent coming from the Coordinator, Membership, International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), Ignace Woinin, who sent an appreciation mail to the management of Park Vega Water Park on the landmark construction of the largest water park in the African sub-region.

Woinin stated in his mail: “We are impressed by your dedication to pioneering the attraction industry in Western Africa…”

Also, some indigenes of Agbor community where the waterpark is situated paid an unscheduled courtesy visit to the Park Vega Water Park facility to see for themselves the status of work and extend their appreciation to the waterpark’s management for the community empowering project.

A spokesman for the visiting team, Doctor Emmanuel Tibi, said: “We are happy that this project was cited in our community and we thank Park Vega Water Park for this initiative. For our immediate community, for Agbor Kingdom, for Ika South, for Delta State, and Nigeria, this is a great investment.

These are the types of investments that will open up the economy of this community and the country as a whole. We expect this hospitality facility to attract people from across the globe to Nigeria with forex and even our sons and daughters who are in the diaspora will be proud to come back home because of the development this waterpark will bring.”

Speaking about the endorsements an elated, Public Relations Officer, Park Vega Water Park, Anthony Elikene, said Nigerians deserve the best-in-class service Park Vega Water Park is offering.

According to Elikene, “When the construction of Park Vega Water Park started, the major focus wasn’t to build the largest waterpark in the sub-region, rather the aim was to offer Nigerians, and West Africans the highest quality they can get anywhere in the world. Our families and loved ones deserve nothing but the best”

READ ALSO:

“The commendations are further testimonies that people will always appreciate quality. This is a positive insight into Nigeria as a country that aspires to build its tourism sector and diversify the economy.” He said.

“Park Vega Water Park, when completed and open for public patronage, will ensure families and loved ones have happy memories as they bond, and share the Best Day Ever experience together.” He concludes.

Globally waterparks are exciting and healthy ways for families, and friends to bond and create happy and unforgettable memories. One of the salient messages Park Vega is directly sending is that; Nigerians need not travel out of the country to experience world-class waterpark facilities with their families and loved ones.

Park Vega is located in Agbor, Delta State, Nigeria – a transit town that connects South Western to South Eastern, Nigeria. It is close to Benin, Asaba, and Warri airports.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: