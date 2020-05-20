Breaking News
Ohanaeze Ndigbo frowns at flouting of order banning interstate travel

The Ohaneze Ndigbo, Anambra  Chapter, has expressed dissatisfaction at poor compliance with  the order banning interstate travel aimed at curbing COVID-19 spread.

Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene,  President,  Ohaneze Ndigbo in Anambra,  expressed the dissatisfaction in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Awka.

He said that some people from states hard hit  by the virus had  been entering states  with less record of the virus in spite of the order.

He said that such movements must stop for  Nigeria to contain  the spread of novel coronavirus to communities.

“ Such  movements are unacceptable and have defeated the purpose of  lockdown, curfew and other measures put in place by governments, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to contain  the spread of the virus.

He urged mobilisation of  vigilance groups to ensure proper protection  of communities.

He said that vigilance groups should report  strange faces or new entrants into communities to the appropriate authorities.

He frowned at alleged  inability  of security personal at the borders to stop   unlawful vehicular movements.

He urged them to ensure adequate public compliance  with the ban on interstate movement.

