Nigeria at 65: Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for reflection, equity, national renewal

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU – As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged citizens and leaders to use the milestone as a moment for sober reflection on the quality of life of Nigerians, rather than merely celebrating the country’s age.

In a statement titled “Nigeria at 65: A Time for Reflection, Renewal and National Rebirth”, released by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization emphasized the need for inclusive governance, equity, and justice across the nation.

While reaffirming the Igbo community’s commitment to national unity, peace, and development, Ohanaeze Ndigbo expressed concern over the destruction of Igbo-owned businesses and investments in Lagos and other parts of the country under questionable circumstances. The group described such incidents as counterproductive to national growth.

Quoting its President-General, Senator John Azuta Mbata, the organization said: “Nigeria at 65 should not just be a celebration of age, but a sober reflection on the quality of life of its citizens. We remain committed to unity, peace, and national development—but not at the cost of dignity or continued marginalization.”

The statement also renewed calls for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, describing his continued detention as a test of Nigeria’s collective commitment to justice, equity, and national healing.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo further urged state and federal leaders to prioritize governance that protects citizens’ welfare, ensures security, and fosters inclusive economic and political participation. The organization stressed that no nation can endure when segments of its population feel alienated or treated as second-class citizens.

The statement concluded by encouraging dialogue, mutual respect, and genuine federalism as the pathway for Nigeria’s progress, urging citizens to remain law-abiding while contributing positively to national development.

“This 65th anniversary should not be a ritual celebration alone; it should mark the beginning of Nigeria’s rebirth,” Ohanaeze Ndigbo said.