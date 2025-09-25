2025 Igbo day lecture will be thought-provoking — Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Ohanaeze hails President Bola Tinubu for honouring Nwosu.

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has announced that this year’s Igbo Day Lecture will be thought-provoking and centered on the welfare and unity of the Igbo people.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, Ohanaeze disclosed that the 2025 Igbo Day will be commemorated in Awka, Anambra State, on Sunday, September 28, and Monday, September 29, 2025.

The theme of this year’s celebration, “Onye Aghana Nwanne Ya” (Be your brother’s keeper), is said to capture the essence of Igbo unity, remembrance, and resilience.

“Igbo Day remains a solemn and sacred occasion in the Igbo national calendar. It is a moment for collective reflection, honouring the memory of Igbo patriots and heroes whose sacrifices continue to inspire unity, justice, and peace among Ndigbo,” the statement read.

The programme begins on Sunday, September 28, with a Thanksgiving Service to be held simultaneously in churches across Igboland. Later that day, by 4:00 pm, the Igbo Day Lecture will take place at Hilton Leisure Hotel, Regina Road, Awka, featuring eminent scholars, cultural leaders, and stakeholders.

The commemoration will climax on Monday, September 29, at Ekwueme Square, Awka, with prayers, tributes, and cultural performances showcasing Igbo heritage.