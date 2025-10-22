Ohanaeze Ndigbo redeems FG’s 48-year-old short payment to Rangers FC

By Dennis Agbo

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has fulfilled a long-standing pledge by compensating members of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu for the short payment they received from the Federal Government 48 years ago.

In 1977, when Rangers won the African Winners Cup, the Federal Government awarded the team ₦25,000, a sum significantly lower than the ₦50,000 given to ICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan after their victory in the same competition in 1976.

The disparity caused outrage among Ndigbo, who viewed it as an act of unfairness and value depreciation rather than appreciation. Despite years of agitation, the federal government never corrected the imbalance.

Forty-eight years later, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has stepped in to “remedy” the injustice by paying each surviving member of the victorious Rangers team ₦1 million in recognition of their contribution to Igbo pride and post-war resilience.

The payment ceremony, held on Wednesday at the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Secretariat in Enugu, had in attendance former goalkeeper Emmanuel Okala, former team skipper Dominic Nwobodo, and other surviving members. Families and representatives of deceased players, including late coach Christian Chukwu, also received payments on behalf of their loved ones.

Speaking at the event, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta Mbata, said the gesture was a symbolic act of remembrance and gratitude.

“This is a pledge made by the Federal Government, but it is Ohanaeze Ndigbo that is redeeming it today. If the government has forgotten, the Igbo will never forget,” Mbata said.

“After the civil war, when Ndigbo were at their lowest ebb, Rangers International rose as a beacon of hope and resurgence. Their victory rekindled our spirit. Since the government failed to redeem its promise, we are doing so today.”

Mbata added that Ohanaeze’s action demonstrates the Igbo philosophy of self-worth and unity, affirming that “the labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain.”

In his response, ex-goalkeeper Emmanuel Okala expressed gratitude to Ohanaeze for honouring the team, describing the gesture as long overdue.

“Since 1977, some of our teammates have died. It’s a great thing that I am alive to witness this fulfilment,” Okala said, adding that the money would help in supporting the medical needs of surviving players.

He noted that the ex-Rangers players have maintained strong bonds through an alumni group and are planning a remembrance event for their late colleagues, including Coach Chukwu.