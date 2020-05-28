Ogun students commend Abiodun’s giant strides on education

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The National Association of Ogun State Students has commended the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his administration’s remarkable achievements in the education sector in the last one year.

The students’ body in a statement by its National President, Comrade Gbemileke Ogunronmbi in Abeokuta on Thursday described Governor Abiodun as the most student-friendly Governor in the history of the State.

According to NAOSS, Governor Abiodun’s sincerity of purpose and sheer determination has changed the fortunes of the education sector for good.

The association attributed the unprecedented development in primary, secondary, and tertiary levels of education to the commitment of the governor to restore the lost glory of education in the State.

READ ALSO: Buhari felicitates with Gov Abiodun at 60

Ogunronmbi who lamented the negligence of the education sector by the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun insisted that “but for the timely intervention of Governor Abiodun in the crises that bedeviled all three levels of education in the State, the sector would have completely collapsed.

“We commend the courage, resilience, and doggedness of Governor Dapo Abiodun in reviving the education sector of the State. The Governor has shown to all the good people of the State that nothing is impossible to achieve if only one sets his mind to it.

“The problems that bedeviled the education sector of the State when Governor Abiodun assumed the position of power seemed unsurmountable but in no time, the Governor with determination and sincerity of purpose achieved so many feats in the sector with little or no resources within the shortest possible time.

“It is this seriousness of the government and sincerity of purpose that changed the fortunes of the education sector in the State for good.”

NAOSS recalled, “the prestigious and long-existing Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta was a walking corpse. The immediate past government led by Senator Ibikunle Amosun, for reasons best known to them, uprooted the established working system of the tertiary institution, making unnecessary claims of the need to convert the school to a university of science and technology – a move that would have cost all academic and non-academic staff of the institution to lose either their jobs or some years of service.

“However, today, MAPOLY is back on her feet, with a good number of employed staff, matriculated students, robust IGR, and an overall working system; thanks for Governor Dapo Abiodun who intervened.

“The Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu, Ijebu was also not spared in the mismanagement of the last administration. The tertiary institution was shut down for almost two years as a result of the crisis that engulfed the school.

“But in less than two months in office, Governor Abiodun set up a visitation panel to make reformatory recommendations on the situation of the school and in November 2019, the Governor inaugurated a 12-member Governing Council chaired by Chief Yemi Adefulu, and today, TASCE is starting to return to its old glory, having held its first combined convocation ceremony in December.

“One of the most remarkable achievements of Governor Abiodun is the rehabilitation of 236 primary schools across all the wards in the State.

“Besides these numerous achievements in the education sector, all other sectors of the State have also witnessed unprecedented development.”

NAOSS congratulated the governor for achieving all these feats within a short period of one year and urged him not to relent in his effort to take the State to an enviable height.

The students’ body while declaring its unflinching support for Governor Abiodun-led administration, urged him to remain focus and not be distracted by the noise of the opposition.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: