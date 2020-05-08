NDDC: ‘You cannot stop probe or intimidate us,’

Kindly Share This Story:

Following report by the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, saying that it would go after those who are undermining the good works of the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio, a group known as Niger Delta Renaissance Coalition, Friday condemned RNDA’s position, saying they (Niger Delta Renaissance Coalition), are impeccable and cannot be deterred.

The group through its Coordinator, Comrade Demiebi Alalibo George, averred that Akpabio and the interim management committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission can never intimidate them.

Recall that RNDA had yesterday described as provocative the alleged sponsored campaigns against Senator Akpabio and Acting Managing Director of NDDC, Prof Kemebradekumor Pondei, saying that their action could provoke youths of the region “to make public the list of those suspected to be the sponsors of such campaign and declare them wanted in the region.”

Commanding Officer of RNDA, self-styled “Major General” Johnmark Ezonebi, aka Obama, in a statement after a meeting of the various commanders in Delta state, said: “Henceforth, we warn the sponsors, who mobilize disgruntled youths, criminals that lack ideas to protest, blackmail and call for the removal of the Acting MD, NDDC to stop or else, RNDA will come after them one by one.

Continuing, it said, “We are aware that these corrupt politicians and group of corrupt contractors, who could be described as idols of abandoned projects feeding fat with NDDC funds before now are involved in cooking fake doctored documents to blackmail the acting MD and to dent the image of Senator Akpabio.”

In view of the above, Niger Delta Renaissance Coalition said, RNDA and the Major General Johnmark Ezonebi, aka ‘Obama’ in that report are fictitious, they do not exist.

It said the sentiments expressed in the report do not represent the views of the Niger Delta people who have rejected the minister and his IMC.

Commending the national assembly, the group said, “We commend the decision of the Senate and House of Representatives to probe these allegations, in line with their constitutional mandate of oversight. We urge them to carry out their assignment without fear or favour.

