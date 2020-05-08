Mystery deaths: Kano loses another Prof, two others

Kindly Share This Story:

…Sacked commissioner who mocked Abba Kyari tests positive for COVID-19

…As 25 passengers on flight from Kano to Beirut test positive

By Bashir Bello

As the spike in deaths continues in Kano, three more persons, including a senior lecturer with Bayero University Kano, BUK, Professor Monsuru Lasun Emiola, have been confirmed dead.

This came as Muazu Magaji, former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Kano State, who mocked the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, tested positive for COVID-19.

This is even as the Lebanese government said in a statement that 25 of its citizens evacuated from Kano on Wednesday tested positive for the virus.

Prof. Emiola, with the Department of Physical and Health Education, died after a brief illness on Wednesday night at the university’s clinic.

The university’s Secretary, Information and Publication, Lamara Garba, confirmed the death, yesterday.

Garba said the late professor was an indigene of Oyo State, who is survived by a wife and children.

Similarly, former captain of Kano Pillars Basketball Team in the 80s, Datti Aminu, was also confirmed dead on Wednesday.

A source who confirmed the death, said he had since been buried according to Islamic rites.

A woman, Malama Saudatu Idris, was also confirmed dead. A member of her family, Muhammad Bashir, confirmed the death.

Sacked commissioner tests positive

In a similar development, Muazu Magaji, former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Kano State, who mocked the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari, has tested positive for COVID-19.

READ ALSO:

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had on April 18 sacked Magaji as a result of his unguarded utterances over the demise of Abba Kyari.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Magaji said: “Dear all, I do truly apologise to you not getting across to me on phone or messages. I have been indisposed due to ongoing health challenges some of us are going through in Kano. In Sha Allah it will be well.

“This morning (yesterday), my NCDC test is out. I have been confirmed COVID-19 positive and have been moved to one of the state facilities… pray for us.”

25 passengers on flight from Kano to Beirut test positive

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Lebanon has said 25 persons aboard a flight that arrived in the country from Kano on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.

In April, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of Lebanon asked Middle East Airlines to evacuate its citizens from foreign countries.

The Lebanese government had made arrangement with Middle East Airlines to execute the evacuation.

In line with the directive, an aircraft with flight number ME570 took off from Kano to Beirut on May 5, according to a flight schedule provided by Middle East Airlines.

But a statement issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Health confirmed that 25 of the passengers on that flight tested positive for COVID-19.

It said the affected passengers would be taken to hospital for treatment, while others who tested negative would be quarantined.

The health ministry said if any of the passengers who tested negative exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the person would be sent to hospital for re-examination.

The statement read: “The Ministry of Public Health announces that it has been confirmed that 25 positive cases with COVID-19 were recorded among the passengers on board the flight that arrived from Nigeria.

“Accordingly, the affected cases will be transferred to the hospital with an emphasis on the application of strict domestic quarantine for negative cases, knowing that they will be followed up daily by the Ministry and whoever shows any symptoms will be referred to the hospital for re-examination.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: