Just in: 160 Nigerians stranded in US arrive Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

About 160 Nigerians stranded in the United States, following the outbreak of Covid-19, have arrived Abuja.

Disclosing this via his twitter handle, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, said the plane arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, hours after departing New York.

READ ALSO:

Five luxury buses and a coaster bus had earlier been stationed at the airport to move the returnees to isolation centers.

Recall that the Federal Government had announced that it has commenced the evacuation of hundreds of stranded Nigerians willing to return home from various countries.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: