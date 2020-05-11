Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Just in: 160 Nigerians stranded in US arrive Abuja

On 6:47 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Breaking: Plane overruns runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport — HurriyetBY Victoria Ojeme

About 160 Nigerians stranded in the United States, following the outbreak of Covid-19, have arrived Abuja.

Disclosing this via his twitter handle, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, said the plane arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, hours after departing New York.

READ ALSO: Stranded ships begin transiting Panama Canal

Five luxury buses and a coaster bus had earlier been stationed at the airport to move the returnees to isolation centers.

Recall that the Federal Government had announced that it has commenced the evacuation of hundreds of stranded Nigerians willing to return home from various countries.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!