…As Mazi Kanu extols members for peaceful conduct

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

This year’s Biafra Day celebration which began today was held without any crisis as people were allowed to go about their businesses, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful quoted Nnamdi Kanu as saying on Saturday.

The leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, had instructed on Thursday that there would be no Sit-at-home since Biafrans have had enough of it during the nationwide lockdown.

However, the leader of IPOB, Mazi Kanu, has expressed happiness over the peaceful way his members Biafra lovers and sympathizers conducted this year’s Biafra Day celebration.

Mazi Kanu, in a statement he made available to newsmen through IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, extolled the bravery, commitment, and courage of the Biafra fallen heroes who staked their lives for other Biafrans to live, and promised that IPOB will continue to remember and celebrate them.

The statement reads thus:”Across the length and breadth of Biafraland, across every inch of land and forest where they fought and fell to protect their children, their relatives, their generations unborn, we lit a beacon to shine their light of hope upon this generation of IPOB.’

“From Igede to Opobo, from Bakassi to Edo, their light did indeed shine at 12 midnight.

We must remember them every MAY30 every year, on Biafra heroes day.

“WE have remembered them and their memories shall continue to abide with us until we accomplish that FREEDOM for all, for which they laid down their lives.

“The IMMORTAL Class of 19 67-70 we salute you, free Biafra international community United nations, European Union and European parliament, France, America, Africa and Nigeria.”

