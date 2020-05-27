Ighalo ‘very close’ to Man United agreement amid possible U-turn

Kindly Share This Story:

Shanghai Shenhua striker Odion Ighalo is “very close” to an agreement with Man Utd, according to the player’s agent.

Ighalo made his shock deadline-day switch from Shanghai Shenhua in January and the ex-Watford striker has impressed the Old Trafford faithful.

The 30-year-old has scored four goals in three starts for the club he has supported since childhood but adding to his eight appearances has been complicated by the coronavirus crisis.

The Daily Mail claimed on Monday that Man Utd have ‘hit a brick wall’ in their attempts to extend his loan with Shanghai Shenhua rejecting ‘United’s requests to keep Ighalo at Old Trafford for another three months’.

Instead, the Chinese Super League outfit are ‘demanding that the Nigerian striker rejoins them to prepare for the start of the delayed Chinese Super League season’.

However, there seems there could be a U-turn with Ighalo apparently close to agreeing on a return to Man United.

“On the one hand, the Super Eagle [Nigerian] feels very good in Manchester with which it is very close to a salary agreement,” Ladi Salami told FootMercato.

“Negotiations with the Chinese are ongoing and are going well.

“On the other hand, in view of the latest regulations in force in the Middle Empire, it is almost impossible to offer such amounts”.

Solskjaer delivered an update on Ighalo’s situation on Tuesday, he said: “The loan deal went until the end of May now, so obviously he’s supposed to be going back.

“We’re in dialogue. They’ve been great towards us, his club, and allowed him to play for his dream club.

“It’s been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish off what he started, hopefully with a trophy for us. At the moment, nothing has been agreed. Their league is going to get started soon so we’re just waiting to see.”

