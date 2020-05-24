Kindly Share This Story:

By Muoka Lazarus

GOD has a purpose for everything He created or allowed to exist whether in the physical or spiritual world. And one incontrovertible fact is that nothing can stop Him from achieving His purpose or will. There is no spirit, man or woman that can derail the resolution of God.

He has His ways in all things and none of the devices of those that hate Him can put a stop to His will. Isaiah 45:5a says: “I am the LORD, and there is none else, there is no God beside me…”

God is God alone and there is none besides Him. There is no parallel power besides His and there is nothing that can scuttle His determination. Thus, nothing can challenge Him. The people of the world may have agenda to dominate or remain in power, but the counsel of the Lord that shall stand. It is what He says that comes to pass.

His counsel breaks men’s devices and men devices cannot in the least revise His counsel.

Psalm 24:1-2 says: “The earth is the LORD’S, and the fulness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein For he hath founded it upon the seas, and established it upon the floods.”

I want the world to know that the Lord is the Sovereign Ruler of the universe; He is the Creator and Governor of it. Men may lay claim on districts and kingdoms, but God is the Lord of the earth. Every tree, plant, shrub, animal, silver and gold is His and it is His will that is done in all of the above.

Men have various desires according to their inclination or interest leads them, but it is God’s determination that prevails. Any person or spirits that tries to hinder the program of God does so as a result of lack of knowledge and it goes to advertise God’s name, power and might. And when such situation is allowed, it is to give God the glory.

Brethren, if God has no contender, we, the Children of God should, therefore, refrain ourselves from panicking anytime situation seems to be hostile, for our Father knows what that is good for us and nobody can thwart His good thought for us.

Any time there is economic, political, health or social challenges, we should know that it is that God wants to be glorified. Whenever persecution or affliction arises, we should understand that God is not ignorant of the situation but that His supremacy should be recognized among the people of the world. Problems may arise in the life of believers but it arises to advertise God’s power and not to challenge His power.

Exodus 9:16-17 states: “And in very deed for this cause have I raised thee up, for to shew in thee my power; and that my name may be declared throughout all the earth. As yet exaltest thou thyself against my people, that thou wilt not let them go.”

God brought up Pharaoh to demonstrate His power and proved that nobody can challenge Him. He raised him to the throne at that time, promoted him to honour and dignity, preserved him, and did not cut him off but strengthened and hardened his heart.

He provoked, and stirred him up against His people Israel, and suffered him to go all the lengths he did go in his obstinacy and rebellion. All these were done and yet they were rubbished in the Red Sea.

The sum of which is, that this man was raised up by God in every sense for God to show His power in his destruction. So also anybody that rises up against God’s institution or people is for God to demonstrate His power.

So, never worry that ugly situation in your life asking where your God is shall be crushed for God to prove His power. That man oppressing you is for God to prove His power. That sickness that has defied known medication is not challenging you but God and must be crushed. Just be assured that God has no contender.

