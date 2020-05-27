Five passengers die in ghastly accident in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

An early Wednesday morning ghastly motor accident has claimed lives of not fewer than five passengers in Rimin Gata in Ungoggo Local Government area of Kano State.

It was gathered that the accident occurred between a Tipper Farkas with registration number QF 435NSH and a Golf car with registration number KMC 828ZV involving ten passengers out of which five died.

The Kano State Fire Service, Public Relations Officer, Saidu Muhammad who confirmed the accident said five others were injured and rushed to the hospital where they were receiving medical attention.

Muhammad identified the injured passengers to include Hadiza Garba, 45 years, Amiru Amadu (30 years), Ibrahim Abubakar (40 years), Tasi’u Sabon (50 years) and Ibrahim Isah (30 years) respectively.

According to him, “We received a rescue call from Rimin Gata Ungoggo local government at 07:18 am through Malam Usman Aminu Iguda.

“We send our rescue team and found that it was an accident between Tipper Farkas with reg. No. QF 435NSH and Golf car with reg. No.KMC 828ZV.

“Ten people involved five rescued alive by Names Hadiza Garba of 45years, Amiru Amadu of 30years, Ibrahim Abubakar of 40years, Tasi’u Sabon of 50years and Ibrahim Isah of 30yrs.

“While five unknown name rescued unconscious. Victims taking to Murtala Muhammad Hospital,” Muhammad however said.

vanguard

