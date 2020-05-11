Fire, other mishap kills 28 in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Fire Service says it has lost not fewer than twenty-eight persons to fire inferno, drowning, road accident and other mishaps recorded in the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Saidu Muhammad who disclosed this in a statement made available to Vanguard said it lost 26 of the persons in the month of April while other two persons lost their lives after falling inside open water over the weekend.

Muhammad said, “In the month of April 2020, we received 108 calls on fire incidence in various areas such as markets, schools, offices and dwelling houses among others. 15 false alarm calls were also received.

“An estimate of N254 million properties were lost while properties estimated at N820 million were saved.

“We lost 26 lives and saved 77 lives in all the incidence ranging from fire incidence, road accident, electrical faults, drowning and others.

“We advise people to handle fire with care to avoid inferno. We also advise parent, teachers and general people to join hand and stop our children from going to the local swimming to avoid jeopardizing their lives,” he said.

On the two more deaths recorded over the weekend, Muhammad said, “On Saturday, 09/05/2020. We received a rescue call from one Samegu by Madobi road, Kumbotso Local government area that a boy of about 19 years old, Mustapha Rabi’u fell inside open water. Victim rescued unconscious and handed over toward head of Ja’en community, Alh. Isma’il Sa’id

“On Sunday, 10/05/2020. We also received a call around 07:40hrs from one Muhammad Wada in Kureken Sani, Kumbotso Local government area that a man of about 20 years, Umar Ibrahim fell inside open water. We turn our rescue time to the scene of the incident. The victim was rescued unconscious and handed over to Limawa Ward Head, Alh. Suleiman Bala.

“Similarly, on Monday, we received a call from one Jazuli Muhammad, in Zoo road by a Dankura at about 08:05hrs. We send our fire team to the scene of the incident and found out that it was a one storey building used as a plaza that caught fire. Our men control the fire and quench it. No lost of living or injury. The cause of the fire and the amount of properties lost is under investigation,” Muhammad however said.

