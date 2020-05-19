Fashionpreneurs urged to go digital with Spark 5 Smartphone

Kindly Share This Story:

By Destiny Eseaga

PR Manager, Tecno Global office, Rosemond M. Palouki has advised fashion enthusiasts and entrepreneurs in the country to go digital using the Spark 5 smartphone, as they desire to connect with more prospective clients or buyers for their services and wares.

Palouki explained that the spark 5 Smartphone which boasts of 5 cameras will afford users so much more angles to work with such that pictures taken stands out among a myriad of pictures effortlessly.

‘’Moreover, almost everything has gone digital now. This is especially so for entrepreneurs. You really do not need to meet with prospective clients or buyers before they can see the service you offer or the wares you sell. With Spark 5, you can dismiss any hurdles you have been facing and get attractive pictures out to anyone. Spark 5 has 5 cameras that afford you so much more angles to work such that you pictures stand out among a myriad of pictures effortlessly.’’

‘’The Spark 5 phones are sleek works of art. Literally. They come in distinct, bursting colours of Ice emerald, Burnt Orange and Holiday Blue. These colours are so uniquely different and stunning that they automatically set you up as a trendy person. Spark 5 has a 6.6 inches HD+ Dot in screen with super immersive display. The screen has a 90.2% perfect screen ratio, and is 164.7*76.3*8.75mm in size with 720*1600 HD+ resolutions. Immediately your phone lights up in public, you can’t help but be labelled cool and trendy, all at a sweet range price.

‘’You might wonder what all the fuss is about. Why bother? Who cares what other people think of you? You are totally cool with your phone. The fact though is; humans like to stand out amongst the crowd and make a statement. As a young stylish business person, you want a prospective client to know that you are not cheap without saying a word. Nothing will help you say that more than Spark 5, especially when it’s price won’t hurt your business’s bottom line in any way.’’ Palouki said.

VANGUARD

