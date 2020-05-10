Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The global hygiene brand, Dettol, continues its fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria with a donation of its antiseptic liquid and antibacterial soap to Kano State government.

The donation was part of its contribution to the most vulnerable groups within the state, as they work to contain the spread of COVID-19 disease.

ALSO READ:

According to Kano State government, the items would be distributed to 50,000 households of poorest of the poor across the 44 local government areas of the state, starting from the eight local government areas of the Kano metropolis.

They further stated that subcommittees in the wards would oversee the distribution of the items to the beneficiaries.

Speaking during the presentation of the hygiene products to the state government, Chairman of the Kano State Fund Raising Committee, Professor Mohammed Bello, commended Dettol Nigeria, and “assured to be just” with the distribution.

Commenting on the donation, the General Manager, RB Health Nigeria, Mr. Dayanand Sriram, stated that, “RB has a critical role to play in promoting hygiene in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

“We are committed to enhancing personal hygiene through the provision of products, which can break the chain of infection. Simple steps such as frequent hand washing will aid efforts of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC to curb the rapid spread of the virus.

“We will continue to support the federal and state governments, as well as the health authorities’ efforts in the fight against COVID-19.”

Dettol, through its Dettol Clean Naija Initiative, a national CSR initiative to drive good hygiene habit and reduce hygiene-related mortality, has been at the forefront of sensitisation programmes to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

This includes donating a variety of hygiene products to Lagos and Ogun states in support of the governments’ fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: