COVID-19: Why Ogun extended lockdown again by one week

Ogun Government has yet again extended the existing lockdown by another week.

Gov Dapo Abiodun made this known while briefing journalists on Friday in Abeokuta.

He maintained that the state was constrained to extend the lockdown for another week as it continued to record more cases of the Coronavirus.

According to the governor, it is a painful but necessary decision that has to be taken to maintain the balance between lives and livelihood.

“We cannot ignore the fact that we are having a sudden rise in the number of new cases. We all decried an increase of 30 per cent last week when I was giving the weekly update.

“This week’s increase of over 37 per cent is even more worrisome, particularly as we are still under an eased lockdown, and considering the demography and location of the confirmed cases, we can confirm that community transmission is on the increase in our state.

“I have to state that after all considerations, we are constrained to take the painful, but necessary decision to continue the eased lockdown of Ogun State for another one week till Sunday, May 31.

“As we have always maintained the delicate balance between lives and livelihood, we will continue to have our window of relaxation, from 7 am to 5 pm on Monday, 25th May; Wednesday, 27th May, and Friday, 29th May.

“We must also bear in mind that the daily curfew from 8 pm to 6 am and the ban on non-essential inter-state travel as directed by Mr President still stand,” he said.

Gov. Abiodun, however, said that the second phase, to begin from June 1, would be accompanied by a further ease of the lockdown and expansion of the windows of relaxation. He said that the guidelines and details would be provided in due course. The governor felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting, but cautioned them against any form of gathering. He enjoined them to comply with directives of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and offer their Eid prayers at home. Vanguard News Nigeria

