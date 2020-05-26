Covid-19: We’ve four well-equipped isolation centres- Kano Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

KANO – The Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa on Tuesday says it has four well equipped and functional isolation centre while three other were near completion to fight and combat the highly contagious Coronavirus disease.

Dr. Tsanyawa stated this in a statement by the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Hadiza Namadi while reacting to a video going viral on the social media that the state does not have a single functional Covid-19 Isolation Center.

The Commissioner described the allegation in the video as a white lie while calling on the people to disregard it as it aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the state government and all those involved in the fight against the pandemic in the state.

READ ALSO:

Dr. Tsanyawa said, “The Kano State Ministry of Health wishes to draw the attention of the general public to a video clip that is currently being circulated on social media platforms stating that the Kano State government does not have a single functional Covid-19 Isolation Center in the state.

“The allegation in the video is indeed a white lie, false, mischievous, unfounded, and handiwork of some disgruntled, misguided, and unpatriotic elements aimed at rubbishing the dogged, committed and sincere efforts of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje towards containing the spread of the pandemic in Kano.

“Against the backdrop therefore, we wish to inform the general public that Kano state government has four isolation centers that are fully functional and well equipped and three more that are nearing completion. Patients are being admitted into some of these centers, treated and discharged after full recovery from the Corona Virus disease.

“Kwanar Dawaki Isolation center is for patients with a critical condition, like those that need ventilators.

“Other Isolation Centres include Mohammad Buhari Specialist Hospital Giginyu, Abubakar Imam Urology Centre set up by the state government in collaboration with Aliko Dangote Foundation and the isolation centre at Daula Hotel.

“The ongoing isolation centers are Sani Abacha Stadium Isolation Center, 340-bed capacity at Karfi Sports Institute Isolation centre, and Tofa Cottage Hospital Isolation Centre.

“The general public is therefore urged to disregard the content of the video as fake news and misleading aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the state government and all those involved in the fight against the pandemic in Kano,” the statement reads.

Kindly Share This Story: