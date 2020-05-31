COVID-19: Ondo to close down religious organisations that fail to adhere strictly to rules

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

ONDO state government weekend warned that it would close down any religious organization that does not obey strict rules governing the partial lift of ban on religious activities across the state.

Ban on religious gathering was lifted last week after it was imposed in March this year by government.

The Chairman Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID 19 and Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro state this in Akure.

Adegbenro said the toll of confirmed cases in the state has risen to twenty-five.

According to him “despite the fact that the pandemic is yet to subside, the governor decided to partially lift the ban on religious activities in the interest of the people.

He urged religious organisations to play the game according to its rules in the interest of all.

The commissioner said churches with large congregations can hold services in batches and each service, should not exceed two hours.

“Muslims are only allowed to meet on Fridays, while Christians can only meet on Sundays, as weekly services and Vigils are prohibited for now.

“Social Distancing rules must be strictly adhered to, hugging, handshake, holding of hands to pray, are forbidden for now.

Attendees at these religious activities must all put on Nose Mask even as Churches must provide Soap and Running Water for handwashing and hand Sanitizer where possible.

The Health Commissioner added that Churches and Mosques must be decontaminated before and after each service.

