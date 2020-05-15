COVID-19 is real, not fake news – MC Edo Pikin

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

For Nigerian born talented Entertainer, Gbadamosi Agbonjor Jonathan popularly known as MC Edo Pikin, the much talked about COVID-19 pandemic is real in Nigeria and shouldn’t be perceived as fake news by some ignorant citizens.

According to the CEO of Every Package Entertainment, “Coronavirus also known as COVID-19 is real and everywhere. It is no fake news. It is real. I also want to use this medium to warn all out there, please let us stay safe. Maintain social distance. Wash our hands always with running water and mask up where it is necessary. Also, don’t forget to keep our environments clean, disinfect always. Use alcohol based sanitizers. Let us help ourselves to help others,” he noted.

Going down memory lane, the Ihievbe – Owan East LGA Edo state indigene recalled how his elder brother inspired him to become a rib-cracker.

Hear him, “My immediate elder brother Gbadamosi Bernard AKA Kobokomaster inspired me to become a comedian. As a child, whenever my brother who was staying with my Aunty then in the neighboring village, returns home for holiday, before we sleep he would start telling us some of the jokes he watched on television. Then we had no television in our house. So, I will always beg him to tell me more whenever he is around.

When I started secondary school, I told many of my classmates most of the jokes I was told by my brother, coupled with the fact that I was good in throwing shades at others in school. So, after my performance in one of our social activities in 2004, the teachers in school started calling me a comedian. It became my name, till date. My talent became a lucrative business for me when I was motivated by hunger and bills demanding for money.”

MC Edo Pikin was born January 02, 1990. He attended St. Jude Nursery and Primary school Ihievbe, before proceeding to Sacred College Agenebode and then Ambrose Ali university Ekpoma where he obtained a degree in Theatre and Media Arts.

He is a comedian , actor, compere, event planner and content creator.

