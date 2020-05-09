COVID-19: Gombe discharges 20 patients after getting nod from NCDC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Gombe

The Gombe State government said it has discharged 20 COVID-19 patients out of the 109 cases in isolation centres across the state after they tested negative twice.

Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19, Prof. Idris Mohammed disclosed this at a news briefing on during the weekend in Gombe.

Prof. Mohammed, who was represented by Dr. Ahmed Gana, the Commissioner for Health said that the 20 patients were discharged following a directive from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) after testing negative twice.

“We are happy to inform the general public that NCDC has given us go ahead to discharge a total of 20 cases in our isolation facilities. Ten from Kwadon Isolation facility and the second 10 were from Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) Gombe Isolation center,” he noted.

He further said that more patients are expected to be discharged in the next few days if they test negative twice while stating that the governor has approved the inclusion of families of those in isolation centres in the state palliatives register.

