Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed

Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested at the weekend after police responded to a report of an “unwell woman”, British media reported on Monday.

Police officers and an ambulance attended Hudson-Odoi’s London home in the early hours of Sunday.

The 19-year-old was arrested and taken into custody before being released and bailed.

“Police and London ambulance service were called at 03:53hrs on Sunday, 17 May to a report of an unwell woman,” a police spokesman said, adding that the woman was taken to hospital.

The reports said the Chelsea forward was in breach of coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

Chelsea have declined to comment, according to the reports.

He made a full recovery after becoming the first Premier League player to test positive for COVID-19 in March.

