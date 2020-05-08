Buhari appoints BoA’s acting MD, Hassan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:

Dissolves Interim Management Team

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, appointed an acting Managing Director for Bank of Agriculture, BoA, Alwan Ali Hassan, amid the ravaging Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Information, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Theodore Ogaziechi, where it was disclosed that President Buhari also approved immediate dissolution of the Interim Management Team of the bank and appointed Hassan, a seasoned banker with over two decades of experience in the banking industry to manage affairs of the farmers’ bank.

READ ALSO: Buhari appoints Hassan as BOA acting MD

According to the statement, the approval of Buhari was conveyed to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammad Nanono, via a letter dated May 5, 2020, with reference No. PRES/95/MARD/14.

The statement reads in part, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate dissolution of the Interim Management Team and the appointment of an Acting Managing Director for the Bank of Agriculture in the person of Mr. Alwan Ali Hassan, a seasoned Banker with over two decades of experience in the banking industry.

“The approval of Mr. President was conveyed to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono via a letter dated May 5, 2020, with reference No. PRES/95/MARD/14.

“Mr. Hassan’s appointment is most apt and will expectedly turn the fortunes of the bank around considering his decades of experience in the banking sector He worked with Bank PHB, First Bank of Nigeria, African International Bank Limited, United Bank for Africa and the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

The statement also added that Hassan hails from Kano State and holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and had served on the Management Boards of Orient Bank, Uganda; Bank PHB in the Gambia, and Platinum Capital and Trust Limited, Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Buhari excited by Vote of Confidence on Akinwumi Adesina by AfDB Board

Until his appointment as Chairman/CEO Midrange Universal Biz Ltd, a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors among others.

“He also has thorough grooming of management prowess having attended training at the famous IMD Business School Lausanne, Switzerland and Intrados Business School, Washington DC, USA.

“The Bank of Agriculture being the nation’s apex agricultural and rural development finance institution, saddled with the responsibility of providing agricultural credit facilities in support of agricultural value chain activities, will benefit immensely from the vast banking experiences of Alwan Ali Hassan”, the statement added.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: