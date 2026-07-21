NGX Group encourages young Nigerians to build wealth via long-term investing

By Peter Egwuatu

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), TemiPopoola, has encouraged young Nigerians to embrace investment, as a pathway to financial growth, noting that participation in the capital market provides individuals with the opportunity to build wealth while contributing to the growth of businesses and the broader economy.

He said one of the most valuable lessons from his career in global finance and capital markets is the importance of developing a disciplined approach to investing and thinking beyond short-term earnings.

“The goal is to get to a point where your money starts working for you,” Popoola said. “Building wealth is not just about how much you earn. It is about putting your money to work through investments that can grow over time.”

The Group CEO noted that Nigeria’s evolving economy presents significant opportunities for young people to participate in wealth creation by investing in productive enterprises through the capital market, adding that investing creates a link between personal financial growth and national economic development, as capital provided by investors enables businesses to expand, innovate, create jobs and contribute to broader economic progress.

“A strong capital market benefits everyone. It enables businesses to access the financing they need to grow while giving individuals the opportunity to participate in that growth as investors”, he said.

He identified artificial intelligence, energy and agriculture as sectors with significant long-term potential, noting that these industries will play an important role in shaping Nigeria’s economic future.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming industries globally, while sectors such as energy and agriculture remain fundamental to Nigeria’s long-term prosperity. These are areas that are critical to the specific needs of the nation” he added.

Beyond financial decisions, Popoola advised young Nigerians to embrace patience, continuous learning and adaptability, noting that sustainable wealth creation requires discipline and a long-term mindset rather than a focus on short-term gains.

He also highlighted the importance of personal development, encouraging young people to remain open to learning and growth throughout their careers.

“Never underestimate your ability to learn, improve and achieve more. If you have the determination to grow and the discipline to keep learning, you can accomplish far more than you imagine.”

Popoola said expanding financial literacy and encouraging greater participation in the capital market remain important to building a more inclusive and resilient economy.

He noted that increasing the number of Nigerians who invest would not only support individual financial security but also provide domestic capital to businesses driving innovation, job creation and economic growth.