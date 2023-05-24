Agric Minster reveals BoA’s N5bn loan facility for livestock farmers

….as livestock farmers assure BoA loan repayment

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

THE Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammed Abubakar, Tuesday, revealed that a N5 billion loan facility has been provided at the Bank of Agriculture, BoA, for livestock farmers across the country.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, Abubakar said the moment has come for livestock farmers to enjoy the interventions crop farmers have been enjoying, hence the loan facility for them to access at reasonable interest rates to expand their business and attract potential investors into the livestock value chain.

He said: “This briefing today is specifically on livestock development in Nigeria.

“For the most part, the crop sector has always gotten more attention because it comes with food security but nutrition security is the other nutrient that would complement the grains otherwise you will have a different kind of growth.

“We have been putting a lot more in crop, I think the time has come and again through this administration to look and balance with the livestock, and with that the National Livestock Transformation Plan, NLTP, Livestock Productivity Resilience and Support Plan, LPRESP.

“These are the two programmes we used to support livestock farming. We need the balance between the livestock farmers and crop farmers in order to have peace and justice.

“The Bank of Agriculture, BoA, is specifically established to support farmers in all crops and livestock. This particular briefing is on a scheme to provide loans to farmers in this country.

“The Bank is being recapitalized and as the President usually walk his talk we also try to emulate him. I have talked now I am walking my talk.

“Right now there is N5 billion in the Bank of Agriculture as part of recapitalization that would be given out to livestock herders. The bank is being recapitalized and so more money will be coming to the bank.”

He also expressed confidence that the incoming administration will not derail agriculturally from the current administration of President Buhari, hence he (Abubakar) believes would be sustained.

He further said that, “For the livestock farmers, associations, leaders and interested parties, already they have started talking with the Bank of Agriculture. I have submitted to them and so go through the BoA for all the requirements to be able to obtain all these loans.

“This also to make the public know that there is a scheme coming and I believe this will bring more stability to develop the livestock sector, improve security and harmonious existence between farms and herders. And it is their leaders that would come together and represent their members go through this. This is exactly what we are trying to do.”

The Managing Director, Bank of Agriculture, BoA, Alwan Ali Hassan, explained that, “The Federal Government has recapitalized the Bank of Agriculture, we have received some funds and one of the mandates of the bank is financing the agric value chain completely.

“There has been more emphasis on crop farming than the livestock. Even the livestock there has been more emphasis on poultry than on cattle and small ruminants. So these are areas we are looking at so that we have a balance for food and nutrition.

“This livestock sector financing that we intend to start very soon has actually kick-started about three weeks ago, and we virtually registered close to 20,000 farmers in our branches nationwide.

“The bank has about 110 locations across the country and we advice the applicants to go to the nearest branch to register their names and obtain the application forms and go through the process.

“My advice to the participants is that this is a loan, it is a capital for the bank. So please let them pay back as at when due. The bank has a credit policy, process, we would take them through that process and programme, where we feel to advise them in terms of stakeholders’ engagement and enlightenment we would do that.

“We have started meeting with the associations. I appeal to the members if they pay back it would be recycled to other members.”

However, the MD said going forward, the bank is expected to have more recapitalization to about N250 billion while noting that no amount of money is enough for the sector due to the vastness of the sector, hence the recapitalization is in phases in order to achieve milestones for more money to be given.

On interest rate he said, “For interest rate, depending on which value chain you are taking. Our rates start from nine per cent up to 15 per cent depending on which value chain you are taking. That means it depends on the risk factor of the business you are going into.

“The modality in giving out the loan is going to be exactly as enshrined in loan conditions. We have set rules for giving out loans which is governed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, regulations and also regulated by the bank and financial institutions body. So we are going to follow those modalities for lending in the livestock sector.

“Now, individuals that don’t belong to any association they are free to come to the bank and take the loan.”

And he added, “In fact, we do not intend to give loan to the association, we are giving their members. All that the association us going to do is to introduce their members if they have them.

“Otherwise, the association may not have a NIN and these are the requirements for obtaining the loan. We are giving to individuals and we are giving to all Nigerians.”

He also made it clear that there is the requirement of collateral for the loan as cover in order to get the money back.

Also, the National President, of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, Baba Usman Ngelzarma, said, “I am very much delighted to be here for this very important intervention for the livestock value chain by the Bank of Agriculture as part of the effort of the Federal Government to modernize the multi-trillion Naira livestock industry to create a whole vibrant value chain.

“It will be an added change in the way the livestock sector is managed by the pastoral communities and being a cultural thing to a business.

“The world has moved in the way and manner the industry is managed even within the West African sub-region and Nigeria cannot be an exception.”

He assured that members will repay the loan, and appreciated the Minister and Managing Director of BoA.