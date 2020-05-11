Breaking: Use Madagascar’s herbal drug to treat COVID-19 patients – Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the treatment of about 55 COVID-19 patients with Madagascar’s herbal drugs, ‘COVID-Organics’, President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, ordered the presidential task force on COVID-19 to go for the drug.

He advised them to use it for the treatment of covid-19 patients in the country. Disclosing this at the daily briefing of the task force, the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha said, Madagascar donated some of the products to Nigeria through Guinea-Bissau.

He noted that arrangements are ongoing to bring it down to the country.

“The president of Madagascar sent it to Guinea Bissau. Certain allocations have been made to different countries.

“We have an indication of the quantities that have been allocated to Nigeria, and we are supposed to make arrangements to freight it out of Bissau to Nigeria.

“I have received instructions from Mr President to make arrangements to freight it home.”

