BREAKING: IMC mum as NDDC loses EDFA

Kindly Share This Story:

Egufe Yafugborhi & Perez Brisibe – Port Harcourt

Interim Management Committee, IMC, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, remains tight-lipped as Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, EDFA, Chief Ibanga Etang is reported dead.

Chief Etang was said to have passed on in the early hours of Thursday as his 6th-floor office at the NDDC headquarters remains under lock and key as at 10 a.m on Thursday.

This sad development comes days after the Senate and House of Representatives committees insisted on investigating the activities of the commission.

Contacted, the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, said “We (NDDC) do not have any report on that at all. We do not know anything about that, if we do, we will pass it to you guys.”

Sources from the EDFA’s Akwa Ibom home state have however confirmed the incident with a close source saying, “Nothing suggested he had any serious health concern yesterday. It was so sudden. There’s too much pressure with this unending NDDC crisis”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: