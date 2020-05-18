[Breaking] COVID-19: NCDC team arrives Cross River

We’ve been proactive before the first case in Nigeria.Dr. Edu
By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Team on Monday arrived Cross River State for on the ground assessment/tour of the facility, following the State’s zero COVID-19 status.
READ ALSO:COVID-19: Lab scientists insist on aggressive testing to validate success in Cross River
Briefing the team in her officer, Cross River Commissioner for Health, Dr. Beta Edu said they have been proactive before the first case was recorded on February 27th,2020.
More details shortly…