[Breaking] COVID-19: NCDC team arrives Cross River

We’ve been proactive before the first case in Nigeria.Dr. Edu

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

NCDC arrives Cross

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Team on Monday arrived Cross River State for on the ground assessment/tour of the facility, following the State’s zero COVID-19 status.

 

Briefing the team in her officer, Cross River Commissioner for Health, Dr. Beta Edu said they have been proactive before the first case was recorded on February 27th,2020.

More details shortly…

