BREAKING: 22 COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State government has yet again announced that 22 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from infectious disease centres in the state.

Eight females and 14 males were discharged after fully recovering and tested negative for COVID-19.

Nineteen of the patients were discharged from Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), two from the infectious diseases hospital (IDH), Yaba and one from the isolation centre in Lekki.

With the new cases, the total number of discharged cases is 247.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: