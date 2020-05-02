BREAKING: 22 COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos

The Lagos State government has yet again announced that 22 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from infectious disease centres in the state.
Eight females and 14 males were discharged after fully recovering and tested negative for COVID-19.
Nineteen of the patients were discharged from Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), two from the infectious diseases hospital (IDH), Yaba and one from the isolation centre in Lekki.
With the new cases, the total number of discharged cases is 247.
ALSO READ: We’re yet to permit any vaccine for COVID-19 treatment, NAFDAC warns
#COVID19Lagos Update
Breaking!
*️⃣22 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 8 females & 14 males, all Nigerians were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, @LUTHofficial & Lekki to reunite with the society@jidesanwoolu@NigeriaGov@followlasg@Mr_JAGss@WHONigeria@ToolzO pic.twitter.com/xmGvsyPnCI
— LSMOH (@LSMOH) May 2, 2020