Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: 22 COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos

On 5:42 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: 22 COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos

The Lagos State government has yet again announced that 22 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from infectious disease centres in the state.

Eight females and 14 males were discharged after fully recovering and tested negative for COVID-19.

Nineteen of the patients were discharged from Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), two from the infectious diseases hospital (IDH), Yaba and one from the isolation centre in Lekki.

With the new cases, the total number of discharged cases is 247.

ALSO READ: We’re yet to permit any vaccine for COVID-19 treatment, NAFDAC warns

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!