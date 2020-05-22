Bayern may not sign Coutinho on permanent basis

Kindly Share This Story:

Bayern Munich will not activate a 120-million-euro ($130 million) option to buy on-loan Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, the German champions’ chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Der Spiegel magazine on Friday.

The option expired and “we haven’t activated it,” said Rummenigge.

“Now we’re going to draw up squad planning internally (for next season) and we’ll see if he still has a role to play with us or not.”

He joined Bayern last August but has failed to shine on a consistent basis.

