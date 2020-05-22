Breaking News
Translate

Bayern may not sign Coutinho on permanent basis

On 11:06 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Coutinho
Coutinho

Bayern Munich will not activate a 120-million-euro ($130 million) option to buy on-loan Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, the German champions’ chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Der Spiegel magazine on Friday.

READ ALSO: Coutinho not worth £80m – Leboeuf advises Lampard

The option expired and “we haven’t activated it,” said Rummenigge.

“Now we’re going to draw up squad planning internally (for next season) and we’ll see if he still has a role to play with us or not.”

He joined Bayern last August but has failed to shine on a consistent basis.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!