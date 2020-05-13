American woman who died in Delta, her boyfriend test negative for COVID-19

DELTA State Government, yesterday said the 67 years old Caucasian American woman who slumped and died in a hotel room in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of the State did not die of COVID-19.

The State Ministry of Health in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Donald Ojobor, said the sample of the woman and her boyfriend which were sent for COVID-19 test, came out negative.

Recall that the lady’s boyfriend who took her corpse to the Orerokpe Police Station was taken to the Isolation Unit of the Central Hospital Warri for fear that he could be carrying the virus.

The Ministry advised residents to comply with the government’s directives on precautionary measures to protect themselves from the disease, stressing that “this is the only way to contain the scourge.”

Vanguard